Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) Short Interest Down 90.4% in July

Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 90.4% from the July 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Azrieli Group Price Performance

Shares of Azrieli Group stock remained flat at $63.33 during trading hours on Monday. Azrieli Group has a 52-week low of $63.33 and a 52-week high of $63.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.05.

Get Azrieli Group alerts:

About Azrieli Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Azrieli Group Ltd operates in the real estate industry primarily in Israel and the United States. The company operates through six segments: Retail Centers and Malls in Israel, Office and Other Space for Lease in Israel, Income-Producing Properties in the U.S., Senior Housing, Data Centers, and Rental housing in Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Azrieli Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azrieli Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.