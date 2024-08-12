B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -15.000–14.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

B. Riley Financial Trading Down 51.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RILY traded down $8.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.29. The stock had a trading volume of 10,777,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,355. B. Riley Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $52.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.85. The company has a market cap of $251.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The asset manager reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $343.03 million during the quarter.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.13%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of B. Riley Financial to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Further Reading

