B. Riley Trims Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Target Price to $20.00

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by B. Riley from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mineral exploration company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 158.06% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.30 target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.61.

Piedmont Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of PLL traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.75. 332,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,392. Piedmont Lithium has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $46.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.61. The company has a market cap of $150.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 million. On average, research analysts expect that Piedmont Lithium will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLL. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

