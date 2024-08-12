Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.80% from the company’s current price.

Backblaze Stock Up 24.5 %

Shares of Backblaze stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,475. Backblaze has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $268.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Backblaze alerts:

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 105.67% and a negative net margin of 48.62%. The company had revenue of $29.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Backblaze will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Backblaze

Institutional Trading of Backblaze

In other Backblaze news, CFO Francis P. Patchel sold 10,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $66,615.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,111.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 20,058 shares of company stock valued at $131,703 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLZE. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Backblaze by 183.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 62,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 40,181 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Backblaze by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 659,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after buying an additional 208,759 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Backblaze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new stake in Backblaze during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Backblaze Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.