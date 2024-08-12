Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:BCSF opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $994.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.06. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $17.08.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $72.27 million during the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 43.42% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter worth $159,000. Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 10.9% during the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 19.3% during the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 171,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 27,649 shares during the period. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter worth $516,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.1% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 102,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

