Bank of America Lowers Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $128.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $137.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.86% from the company’s previous close.

CE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Celanese from $167.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.13.

CE traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.44. 399,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,225. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese has a 12-month low of $110.76 and a 12-month high of $172.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.11 and a 200 day moving average of $149.67.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Celanese will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of Celanese by 279.7% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 9,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 184,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,930,000 after purchasing an additional 55,663 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Celanese by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 2.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

