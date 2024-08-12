Bank of America Trims Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Target Price to $310.00

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $331.00 to $310.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Corpay from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Corpay from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Corpay from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corpay presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $330.33.

Shares of NYSE CPAY traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $281.89. 29,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,849. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. Corpay has a 1 year low of $220.39 and a 1 year high of $319.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $273.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $975.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.84 million. Corpay had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Corpay will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPAY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,840,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corpay during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of Corpay during the first quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Corpay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Corpay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

