Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.15

Shares of Banyan Gold Corp. (CVE:BYN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 140008 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
Banyan Gold Stock Up 10.0 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.29. The company has a market cap of C$53.76 million, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.56.
Banyan Gold Company Profile
Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the AurMac project that consists of 506 quartz mineral claims covering an area of approximately 9,230 hectares located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory; Hyland gold project comprises of 927 quartz mineral claims covering an area of totaling 18,620 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territory; and Nitra gold project, which consists of 1,442 claims covering an area of approximately 296 square kilometers located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory.
