Barbara Powley Purchases 267 Shares of Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU) Stock

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU – Get Free Report) insider Barbara Powley bought 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £285.69 ($365.10).

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Stock Performance

MTU stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 107 ($1.37). The company had a trading volume of 90,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,069. The company has a quick ratio of 41.12, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 109.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 104.57. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies has a fifty-two week low of GBX 83.07 ($1.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 113.50 ($1.45). The firm has a market capitalization of £179.10 million, a PE ratio of 968.18 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Montanaro UK Smaller Companies alerts:

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a GBX 1.24 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Montanaro UK Smaller Companies’s previous dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 4,545.45%.

About Montanaro UK Smaller Companies

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

