BarnBridge (BOND) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $20.24 Million

BarnBridge (BOND) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One BarnBridge token can now be bought for about $2.09 or 0.00003492 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BarnBridge has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. BarnBridge has a total market cap of $20.24 million and $5.12 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BarnBridge

BarnBridge was first traded on September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,706,630 tokens. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here. BarnBridge’s official website is barnbridge.com.

Buying and Selling BarnBridge

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge (BOND) is the native governance token of the BarnBridge platform, a DeFi project that introduces risk tranching to the crypto domain. BOND token holders can participate in governance decisions, proposing or voting on potential protocol changes. The platform allows users to hedge yield sensitivity and price volatility. BOND was founded by Tyler Ward, Milad Mostavi, Bogdan Gheorghe, and Troy Murray, experienced blockchain developers and entrepreneurs with a strong background in DeFi.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BarnBridge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BarnBridge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BarnBridge using one of the exchanges listed above.

