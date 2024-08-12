Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 87.27% from the company’s current price.

NYSE CCO traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 934,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,384. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $652.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 3.09.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $481.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 46,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $79,360.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,812,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,133,966.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter worth $120,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 53.4% during the second quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 154,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 53,736 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

