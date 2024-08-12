Belrium (BEL) Trading Down 0% This Week

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. In the last seven days, Belrium has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Belrium token can currently be purchased for about $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Belrium has a market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000560 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

