Berenberg Bank Increases Quilter (LON:QLT) Price Target to GBX 135

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 105 ($1.34) to GBX 135 ($1.73) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.46% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on QLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Quilter to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Quilter to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.
Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth clients, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high-net-worth clients.
