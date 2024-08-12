Berenberg Bank Increases Quilter (LON:QLT) Price Target to GBX 135

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 105 ($1.34) to GBX 135 ($1.73) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on QLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Quilter to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Quilter to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

QLT stock traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 141.30 ($1.81). 1,553,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,296. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,535.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 122.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 111.72. Quilter has a 12 month low of GBX 75.05 ($0.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 142 ($1.81).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth clients, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high-net-worth clients.

