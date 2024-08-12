Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Boku (LON:BOKU)

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2024

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Boku (LON:BOKUFree Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 230 ($2.94) target price on the stock.

Boku Trading Up 0.6 %

BOKU stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 167.50 ($2.14). 29,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,154. The firm has a market capitalization of £506.32 million, a PE ratio of 5,583.33 and a beta of -0.07. Boku has a 1 year low of GBX 132 ($1.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 195 ($2.49). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 178.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 174.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.27.

About Boku

(Get Free Report)

Boku, Inc provides local payment solutions for merchants. The company offers mobile payments solutions, including mobile wallets, direct carrier billing, and real-time payments schemes. It also provides mobile identity and authentication solutions. The company connects its customers with mobile network operators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.