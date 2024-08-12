Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,692 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 69.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $7,813,831.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,602,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,451,777.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,276.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $7,813,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,602,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,451,777.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,383,370 shares of company stock valued at $288,293,276 over the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.87.

Best Buy Stock Performance

BBY stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.89. 794,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,113,773. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $93.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

