Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $13.86

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.86, but opened at $13.48. Bilibili shares last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 453,286 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BILI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays raised shares of Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Bilibili from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.90 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.01.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BILI

Bilibili Trading Down 3.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $791.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.06 million. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 21.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 61.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bilibili by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Bilibili by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bilibili

(Get Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.