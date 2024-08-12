Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BILZ. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,559,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,463,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,097,000. Heirloom Wealth Management increased its position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 980.3% during the 1st quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 22,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 20,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 42,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 11,576 shares in the last quarter.

BILZ stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $100.85. 46,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,415. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a one year low of $100.30 and a one year high of $101.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.92.

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months.

