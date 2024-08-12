Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,815 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC cut its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. CSX comprises about 0.4% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,251,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,418,883,000 after buying an additional 443,755 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,399,104,000 after buying an additional 5,041,679 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,378,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,855,000 after buying an additional 470,640 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $757,276,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CSX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,217,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,922,000 after acquiring an additional 135,169 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.
CSX Trading Down 0.7 %
CSX traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,875,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,820,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.
CSX Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CSX
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.