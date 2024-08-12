Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,815 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC cut its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. CSX comprises about 0.4% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,251,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,418,883,000 after buying an additional 443,755 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,399,104,000 after buying an additional 5,041,679 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,378,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,855,000 after buying an additional 470,640 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $757,276,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CSX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,217,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,922,000 after acquiring an additional 135,169 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

CSX Trading Down 0.7 %

CSX traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,875,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,820,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

