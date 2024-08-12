BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Earns “Speculative Buy” Rating from Benchmark

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $0.40 target price on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on BIOLASE in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group downgraded BIOLASE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Shares of BIOL traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.05. 135,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,130,162. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.18. BIOLASE has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The company has a market cap of $1.82 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.71.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The medical technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 43.56% and a negative return on equity of 1,782.73%. The business had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIOLASE stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) by 1,068.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 131,248 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.43% of BIOLASE worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

