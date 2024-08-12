Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 647,500 shares, an increase of 335.7% from the July 15th total of 148,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 980,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Bionomics Stock Performance

Shares of BNOX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 168,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,151. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92. Bionomics has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $6.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Bionomics in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Bionomics

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

