BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Lowered to Neutral at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TCPC. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock TCP Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Shares of TCPC stock opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 19.05 and a current ratio of 19.05. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.77. The company has a market cap of $771.17 million, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently 388.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

