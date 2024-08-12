BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.56

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.56 and last traded at $50.56, with a volume of 804317 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.54.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.46.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2214 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 32.0% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 61,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,891 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 930,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,906,000 after purchasing an additional 152,636 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

