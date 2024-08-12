BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.56

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.56 and last traded at $50.56, with a volume of 804317 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.54.
BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.46.
BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2214 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF
BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
