BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.56

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2024

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSHGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.56 and last traded at $50.56, with a volume of 804317 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.54.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.46.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2214 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 32.0% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 61,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,891 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 930,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,906,000 after purchasing an additional 152,636 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

