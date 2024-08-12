Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.50 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.10.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.99. 178,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,795. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $32.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.44.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 55.54%. The company had revenue of $327.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s payout ratio is 82.13%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 106.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,180,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,211 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 140,837.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 759,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,261,000 after acquiring an additional 759,116 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,199,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 549,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 253,504 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 4th quarter worth $54,740,000. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

