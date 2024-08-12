Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) Short Interest Down 77.6% in July

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a decline of 77.6% from the July 15th total of 269,300 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Blue Star Foods stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,515. Blue Star Foods has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $66.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Blue Star Foods (NASDAQ:BSFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter. Blue Star Foods had a negative net margin of 55.71% and a negative return on equity of 344.42%.

Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized crab meats and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Oceanica, Pacifika, Crab & Go, Lubkin's Coastal Pride, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, TOBC, and Little Cedar Farms brands.

