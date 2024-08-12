Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 444 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Oak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 358 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded up $15.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $854.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,710,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,663. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $844.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $776.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $530.56 and a 12 month high of $896.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.43 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,350 shares of company stock worth $2,837,131 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $676.00 price target (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $821.62.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

