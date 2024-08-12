B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Short Interest Update

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 777.8% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

B&M European Value Retail Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BMRRY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,616. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.32. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $30.98.

B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.3667 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

