BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $96.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

AGCO has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on AGCO from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AGCO from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered AGCO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on AGCO from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AGCO has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.91.

Get AGCO alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AGCO

AGCO Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $87.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.38. AGCO has a 52-week low of $84.35 and a 52-week high of $132.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGCO

In related news, Director Lange Bob De acquired 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.91 per share, for a total transaction of $124,832.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,985.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lange Bob De acquired 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.91 per share, with a total value of $124,832.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,985.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Arnold bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.69 per share, with a total value of $157,842.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,575.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AGCO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,565,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $930,660,000 after buying an additional 784,617 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 1.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,699,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,152,000 after purchasing an additional 63,432 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 17.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,187,000 after purchasing an additional 335,092 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,791,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,323,000 after purchasing an additional 391,591 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,198,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,263,000 after purchasing an additional 23,536 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AGCO

(Get Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.