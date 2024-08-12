Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,900 shares, a growth of 3,162.3% from the July 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 33.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Bone Biologics Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of BBLG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.75. 254,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,218. Bone Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $10.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04.

Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.60) by $6.29. Sell-side analysts expect that Bone Biologics will post -5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with spinal degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.

