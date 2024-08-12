Brett Alan Cope Sells 2,750 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.42, for a total value of $446,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,711,208.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brett Alan Cope also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of Powell Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total value of $391,352.50.

Shares of NASDAQ POWL opened at $164.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.88. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.51 and a 1-year high of $209.14.

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.63. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $288.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Powell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWL. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 38.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Powell Industries during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Powell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Powell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

