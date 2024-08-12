Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $777.54 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance

Brookdale Senior Living stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $6.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,506,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,129. Brookdale Senior Living has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $8.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookdale Senior Living presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

