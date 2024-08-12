C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Insider Michael John Short Sells 10,894 Shares

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $1,071,751.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at $6,979,372.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.70. The company had a trading volume of 818,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,652. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.62. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $105.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.42.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13,682.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,662,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,193 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,486,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $874,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,158 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $66,474,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $52,341,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 593,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,286,000 after acquiring an additional 304,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.06.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

