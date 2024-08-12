Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Target Price to $152.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $167.00 to $152.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SRPT has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $186.22.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of SRPT opened at $125.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,139.45 and a beta of 0.89. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $173.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $362.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.38 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total transaction of $6,295,840.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,217.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total transaction of $6,295,840.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,217.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,645.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,243.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,551,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 13.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,353,000 after purchasing an additional 31,105 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 69.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after purchasing an additional 28,073 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 19.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

