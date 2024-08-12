Capital CS Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,286 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 107.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 905,758 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $30,760,000 after acquiring an additional 470,066 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 363.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 379,397 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 297,491 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 182.5% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 382,710 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after buying an additional 247,251 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $7,892,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 210.5% in the first quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 231,944 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after buying an additional 157,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.35. The stock had a trading volume of 254,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,497. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.89. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -196.18 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.39 and a fifty-two week high of $37.18.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s payout ratio is currently -35.29%.

