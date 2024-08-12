Capital CS Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,658 SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000. SPX Technologies comprises approximately 0.7% of Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in SPX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 122.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in SPX Technologies by 547.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Price Performance

SPXC stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.98. 197,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,004. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.67, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.61 and a fifty-two week high of $164.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.17. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $501.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. SPX Technologies’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SPX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SPX Technologies news, insider J Randall Data sold 39,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $5,670,992.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,576,815.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

