Capital CS Group LLC Invests $592,000 in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000. Pinterest comprises approximately 0.7% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leibman Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 0.9% during the second quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Pinterest from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of Pinterest stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,928,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,172,850. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.11. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $23.59 and a one year high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $853.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $115,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,906 shares in the company, valued at $8,410,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $115,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,906 shares in the company, valued at $8,410,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,250 shares of company stock worth $2,191,304 over the last 90 days. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pinterest

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.