Capital CS Group LLC Makes New Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.88.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 2.3 %

CMG traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,569,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,392,227. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a PE ratio of 59.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

