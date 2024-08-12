Capital CS Group LLC Sells 13,463 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Capital CS Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,463 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 48.8% of Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $43,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 9,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. HSBC raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,825,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,284,486. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.45. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.12 and a 1-year high of $182.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $107.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

