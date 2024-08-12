CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) PT Raised to $30.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.75.

CarGurus stock traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,005,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,858. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.82.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. CarGurus had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $215.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.29 million. On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $436,929.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 548,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,572,936.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $436,929.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 548,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,572,936.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 6,680 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 102,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,722. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 54.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 43.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

