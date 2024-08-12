Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.65.

Get Catalent alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Catalent

Catalent Trading Down 0.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

NYSE CTLT opened at $59.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.21 and its 200-day moving average is $56.48. Catalent has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $60.20.

In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total value of $39,428.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,251.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 666 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $39,660.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,360,264.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 662 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total value of $39,428.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,251.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,810 shares of company stock worth $858,941 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Catalent by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,720,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $682,000.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.