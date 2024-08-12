Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Dnca Finance acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $13,614,000. New Hampshire Trust boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 11,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 2,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 521.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 6,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 price objective (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.38.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAT traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $336.03. 2,124,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,740,514. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $333.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.76 and a 12 month high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Caterpillar declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

