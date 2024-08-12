Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Hits New 1-Year High at $204.16

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $204.16 and last traded at $203.49, with a volume of 495263 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $200.82.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBOE. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 103.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.23.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $121,938.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,579.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $121,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,328 shares in the company, valued at $879,579.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,565 shares of company stock valued at $3,063,663. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

