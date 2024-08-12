CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Increased to C$87.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Raymond James from C$84.00 to C$87.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$84.44.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CCL Industries

CCL Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of CCL Industries stock traded down C$0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting C$73.63. 58,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,487. The stock has a market cap of C$12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.95. CCL Industries has a twelve month low of C$52.82 and a twelve month high of C$75.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$72.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$69.33.

In other CCL Industries news, Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.35, for a total value of C$2,140,461.00. In other news, Senior Officer Mark Mcclendon sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.47, for a total transaction of C$29,388.00. Also, Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.35, for a total value of C$2,140,461.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,603,649. 11.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCL Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.