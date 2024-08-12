CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in CDW were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Northcoast Research raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.63.

CDW Trading Down 0.5 %

CDW stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $212.73. The stock had a trading volume of 223,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.78. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $185.04 and a twelve month high of $263.37.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.05). CDW had a return on equity of 62.22% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

Insider Activity at CDW

In other CDW news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,090,530. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Articles

