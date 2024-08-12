Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 38.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FUN. Mizuho lowered their price target on Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Macquarie assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.55.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair Price Performance

NYSE FUN traded down $1.43 on Friday, hitting $43.18. 2,214,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,215. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.05. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $58.70.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $101.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.97 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 6.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $463,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 94,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.