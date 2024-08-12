Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05, Zacks reports. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 2,385.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million.

Celldex Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

CLDX stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.92. The stock had a trading volume of 341,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,859. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.84. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $53.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Celldex Therapeutics

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, SVP Margo Heath-Chiozzi sold 38,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $1,319,156.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,094 shares in the company, valued at $241,692.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 38,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,298,403.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,249.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Margo Heath-Chiozzi sold 38,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $1,319,156.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,692.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,332 shares of company stock worth $9,155,821. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celldex Therapeutics

About Celldex Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.