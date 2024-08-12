Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05, Zacks reports. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 2,385.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million.

NASDAQ CLDX traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $32.92. 341,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,859. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.84. Celldex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $53.18.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $1,191,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $1,191,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard M. Wright sold 46,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $1,579,579.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,488.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,332 shares of company stock worth $9,155,821 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

