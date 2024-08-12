Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) PT Lowered to $34.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CENTA. Truist Financial upped their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Central Garden & Pet to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.00.

CENTA opened at $33.54 on Thursday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $41.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.75.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $996.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Garden & Pet

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $170,027.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,889.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Central Garden & Pet news, CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $400,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,533.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $170,027.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,889.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 714,218 shares of company stock valued at $25,945,528 over the last 90 days. 20.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Central Garden & Pet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3,558.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 37.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

