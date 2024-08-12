Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Up 7.9%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.62 and last traded at $13.60. 149,660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,439,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.61.

CENX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Century Aluminum from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley lowered their target price on Century Aluminum from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

In related news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $972,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,265.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Hook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 1,147.0% in the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 976,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,034,000 after acquiring an additional 898,554 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 125.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 531,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 296,101 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 30.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,186,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,870,000 after buying an additional 276,304 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,058,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $1,223,000. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

