Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.12, Zacks reports. Century Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.74% and a negative net margin of 9,742.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million.

Century Therapeutics Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of Century Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.72. 272,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,346. Century Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $5.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IPSC shares. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.60.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

