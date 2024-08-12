CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) PT Raised to $33.00 at Oppenheimer

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm raised shares of CEVA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CEVA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.50.

CEVA stock opened at $20.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.72. CEVA has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The stock has a market cap of $481.98 million, a P/E ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 1.15.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). CEVA had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.06 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CEVA will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CEVA news, Director Louis Silver sold 3,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $81,512.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 523,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,887,000 after purchasing an additional 211,697 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 1,693.8% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 321,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 303,673 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,969,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,428,000 after purchasing an additional 62,734 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of CEVA during the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of CEVA during the 4th quarter worth about $1,731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

